How I was brutalised by thugs while shooting, actor laments ordeal

Yoruba actor, Akeem Adeyemi, better known as Sugar boy, has lamented his ordeal at the hands of miscreants in Lagos as he was brutalised by some men suspected to be area boys during a movie shoot.

The actor said he was approached by the miscreants who insisted on fleecing him of some money but he refused to part with his money as he urged them to let them concentrate on their shoot.

His colleague, Wumi Toriola, had raised the alarm on Instagram over the assault by the miscreants out on him while filming at Sawmill, Gbagada in Lagos.

Taking to her verified Instagram page to share a disturbing video of the actor with bloody eyes, she lamented the development and appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to come to their rescue.

While speaking with R on Friday, the bruised actor confirmed that he had been discharged from the hospital but “I am still nursing the deep cut inflicted on my eye. I was attacked by some thugs in Gbagada area of Lagos and I felt really bad about the experience.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He described the act as condemnable, unacceptable, saying he would not allow it to be swept under the carpet.

“I feel we need to speak up against this disturbing trend of actors being attacked while doing their legitimate business. We have endured this madness for a long time but it is high time it stopped.





“I was left with a deep cut above my left eye. I could have been killed or left with a blind eye if not for the intervention of good people who stood against the mindless souls. I will fight this and ensure that the culprits are made to face the law”, he said.

He also charged the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN to rise to the occasion and look into the matter.