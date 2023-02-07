Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Traffic was put on hold while commercial and social activities got to their peak as the standard-bearer of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stormed the flag off his presidential campaign.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium, the venue of the campaign was filled to capacity while PDP supporters outside the stadium outnumbered the thousands of excited supporters who were able to gain entrance all expressed joy and happiness to welcome the former Vice President and his campaign team.

The plane that conveyed Atiku Abubakar to Bauchi, landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi at about 11:55 am in the company of the National Chairman of the PDP Senator Iyorchia Ayu, his running mate Governor Ifesnyi Okowa, several PDP governors including Emmanuel Udom and Aminu Tambuwal.of Akwa Ibom and Sokoto States and dignitaries to flag off the 2023 campaign exercise of all PDP candidates from top to bottom.

He was received by the Bauchi State Government officials led by Governor Bala Mohammed who is equally, the PDP gubernatorial candidate alongside the party executive and other critical stakeholders of the state.

The Wazirin Adamawa and his host paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu before moving to the stadium where thousands of PDP supporters were already waiting.

The campaign train later trooped to the stadium where speeches were made by different speakers including the presidential candidate himself.

At the stadium, Atiku urged the residents to “vote for PDP from top to bottom”.

