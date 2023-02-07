Michael Ovat – Awka

Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra, on Monday resumed hostilities over a disputed landed property in the area, resulting in the death of about six people.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that both communities have in time past been involved in a fierce war, which led to the destruction of many buildings and killing of people.

A source said the hostilities began again on Monday, 6th February 2023, after a dispute among members of both communities.

“Up to 10 people were killed in Omor by people of Anaku on Monday evening. Security later arrived the area and tried to quell the situation,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying that six people were killed, while also declaring on Nnamdi Maduneke was wanted for instigating the violence, and also wielding an AK 47 rifle.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said: “Anambra State Police Command is on the manhunt for Mr Nnamdi Maduneke and cohorts, wielding Ak47 rifles in the early hours of yesterday 6/2/2023.

“According to information received, the suspect and his cohorts without any provocation started shooting indiscriminately in Omor Community, Ayamelum LGA and murdered six persons and inflicted serious injuries on two others.”

Ikenga said a joint task force team comprising Police and military has been deployed to the area, and that the presence of the security forces has reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area.

“Patrols, operations are still ongoing in the area, and the situation is being monitored,” he said.

