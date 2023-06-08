Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed how he and Wizkid were among the first to succeed it in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, Davido called other well-known singers like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Rema, Asake, and Mayorkun “new cats” and praised the spread of Afrobeats on a worldwide scale.

He said, “Wizkid and I were the first young artistes to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Asake kllling it now.”

He further appreciated Mayorkun and Asake, on whose performances in his most recent album, “Timeless,” which has received several certifications from its millions of streams.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE