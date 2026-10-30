35% salary review: SSANU demands settlement of outstanding entitlements, vows action

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has vowed to sustain pressure on the Federal Government to fully implement its 2026 agreement with the union, including the payment of outstanding salary arrears and other entitlements arising from the 35 per cent salary review.

The National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, gave the assurance at the association’s 2026 National Women Conference in Abuja, declaring that the union would not relent until all provisions of the agreement were fully implemented.

Ibrahim said the agreement, signed in June 2026, provided for a 35 per cent salary review through the Consolidated University Teaching and Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTTA), improved allowances and better conditions of service, with effect from January 1, 2026.

He disclosed that, following delays in the payment of arrears, the union’s National Executive Council issued a 14-day ultimatum, which contributed to the Federal Government’s release of funds for eight months of CONTTA arrears on October 7.

He, however, stressed that the commencement of disbursement did not amount to full implementation of the agreement, insisting that all outstanding obligations must be honoured.

“While implementation and disbursement have commenced, we remain committed to ensuring full compliance with every provision of the agreement and settlement of all outstanding entitlements,” he said.

The SSANU President described the agreement as the outcome of years of negotiations, sacrifices and sustained engagement, commending members, particularly women, for their solidarity and contributions to the union’s struggle.

Turning to the theme of the conference, “Healthy Women, Strong Union: Positioning SSANU Women for Leadership and National Relevance,” Ibrahim called for greater investment in women’s health, welfare and dignity, as well as expanded opportunities for leadership and participation in decision-making.

He maintained that women in the university system should not merely occupy leadership positions but should have the capacity, confidence and influence to shape decisions and contribute to institutional development.

Similarly, the National Women Coordinator of SSANU, Ijeoma Kalu, called for an enabling environment that guarantees women equal opportunities in leadership, decision-making and professional advancement across Nigerian universities.

Kalu said women played critical roles in university administration and development but continued to face barriers that limited their representation and participation in leadership.

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She called for stronger mentorship programmes, professional development opportunities and networks to equip younger female university workers with the skills and confidence to assume leadership responsibilities.

“We must continue to advocate for an environment where women are respected, empowered and given equal opportunities to contribute meaningfully,” she said.

“As SSANU women, we must remain united, because our strength lies in our collective voice, solidarity and willingness to support one another.”

Kalu urged participants to translate the conference deliberations into practical actions that would improve women’s welfare, strengthen their professional advancement and expand their influence in the association and university system.

She also commended the SSANU leadership for supporting women’s participation in the union, expressing hope that the conference would produce resolutions capable of advancing gender inclusion and strengthening the association.