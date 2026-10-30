Police confirm attack on Sowore in Ekiti, deny kidnap reports

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed an attack on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while dismissing reports that he was abducted by armed thugs.

Tribune gathered that Sowore, who arrived in the state on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Ikogosi Marathon, was attacked by hoodlums at an eatery in the capital city on Friday, sparking widespread social media claims that he had been kidnapped.

However, the police clarified that the activist was involved in an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant in the Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti, following which a distress report was lodged with the command.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sunday Abutu, the command said operatives were swiftly mobilised to the scene and successfully rescued the politician.

The statement clarified that “Mr. Sowore was not kidnapped,” explaining that preliminary investigations indicated that he had an altercation with certain individuals at the facility.

It noted that police operatives intervened promptly, rescued him from the situation, and ensured his safety. The command added that Sowore sustained minor injuries during the scuffle and was receiving medical care at the Police Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

“The clarification followed reports circulating on social media alleging that the AAC presidential candidate had been abducted by armed men in the state capital, with his whereabouts unknown,” the PPRO stated.

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Describing the abduction narrative as false and misleading, the police urged members of the public to disregard the rumours and desist from circulating unverified claims capable of stoking unnecessary panic and tension.

The statement further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Michael Falade, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to determine the remote and immediate causes of the altercation, identify all persons involved, and ensure that those found culpable are brought to justice.

The command reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and property irrespective of political affiliation, status, or background, reassuring residents of its resolve to maintain law and order across Ekiti State.