MMA2: Babalakin inspects facility ahead of regional operations

The Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr Wale Babalakin, has inspected the terminal at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, as preparations intensify for the commencement of regional flight operations.

The visit follows the recent signing of a settlement agreement concerning the MMA2 concession, marking a significant milestone in resolving the concession dispute and paving the way for the terminal to advance preparations for regional operations.

During the inspection, Dr Babalakin visited key areas undergoing preparatory works, including the regional arrivals area, the apron extension, and the staff and concessionaire access gate.

The Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head of Aeronautical and Cargo Services, Mr Remi Jibodu, led the team during the inspection and provided an update on the progress of the ongoing works and preparations.

The chairman congratulated the team on the progress recorded so far and commended their efforts towards delivering the required infrastructure within the stipulated timeline.

He encouraged the team to sustain the momentum and ensure that all necessary preparations were completed ahead of the commencement of operations.

Dr Babalakin also emphasised the importance of close coordination with relevant government agencies and regulatory authorities to ensure that the required inspections, assessments, and approvals were completed before operations commenced. He specifically stressed the need to keep the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) fully engaged throughout the process and ensure that all applicable regulatory, safety, and operational requirements were met.

He further charged the team to pay close attention to the finishing of the facilities, safety standards, operational readiness, and effective stakeholder coordination.

Speaking on the preparations, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of BASL, Mrs Idunnu Oyebolu, said the company was pursuing a dual focus: ensuring readiness for regional operations while preparing for the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the year-end travel period.

“As we put the necessary infrastructure and operational arrangements in place for regional operations, we are equally preparing for the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the year-end season. Our priority is to ensure that our facilities, personnel and processes are adequately prepared to deliver a seamless, safe and efficient passenger experience during this period. We are focused on maintaining service standards while positioning MMA2 to accommodate these developments,” she said.

Also commenting, the Acting Chief Operating Officer, Mr Remi Jibodu, reaffirmed the team’s commitment to meeting the required timelines and ensuring that all outstanding work and operational preparations were completed as scheduled.

“We are committed to meeting the stipulated timeline for the commencement of regional operations.

“Following the chairman’s inspection and guidance, we will intensify efforts across all workstreams, strengthen coordination with the relevant agencies and regulatory authorities, and ensure that all required inspections and approvals are completed ahead of commencement.

“Our priority is to deliver on schedule while ensuring that the facilities meet the necessary safety, regulatory and operational requirements,” he said.