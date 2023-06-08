The FCT Primary Health Board has expressed its determination to work together with relevant stakeholders to put an end to the devastating issue of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Rukayat Wamako, the Director of Healthcare at the FCT Primary Health Board, made this announcement during the launch of the Comprehensive and Inclusive Women’s Health in Nigeria initiative.

Dr Wamako expressed deep concerns over the increasing number of women suffering from fistula, particularly in the grassroots areas of the territory.

She explained that the situation is exacerbated by the reluctance of affected women to seek treatment due to the stigma associated with the condition.

The FCT Primary Health Board has been collaborating with Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation, a non-profit organization, for the past three years to identify individuals with fistula in grassroots areas and work towards eradicating obstetric fistula.

According to Dr Wamako, “Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation has been actively involved in FCT through collaborations with the Hospital Management Board, Health and Human Services Secretariat, and the FCT Primary Health Board.

They have been working closely with us as we have a direct connection to the grassroots people. We are now launching the second phase of the Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation’s work in the FCT, focusing on identifying individuals with fistula and providing necessary repairs in our hospitals.”

The Kwali General Hospital has been designated as the referral hospital for fistula repairs, even receiving patients from other states. The Survive Fistula Foundation takes full responsibility for the care of these individuals.

The second phase of the foundation’s work will extend to the FCT, AMAC, Gwagwalada, and Kuje, targeting people with disabilities and those in grassroots communities. The initiative aims to address the social stigma associated with fistula by reaching out to affected individuals in the community, providing referrals, and ensuring sustained surgical interventions.

The Primary Healthcare level will focus on rehabilitating and reintegrating individuals back into their communities after surgery, offering family orientation and guidance for safe pregnancy and delivery through Cesarean section.

Peters Ogunmiyan, the Executive Director of Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation, highlighted that prior to their intervention, there was no obstetric fistula repairs program specifically catering to individuals with the condition.





The foundation has already conducted 2,000 fistula repairs across the six area councils, impacting over 3,000 lives in total.

The launch of the Comprehensive and Inclusive Women’s Health in Nigeria program marks a four-year initiative aimed at strengthening the healthcare system, providing training to healthcare providers for quality services, and addressing the needs of people with disabilities and fistula repairs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…