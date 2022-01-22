Vaccination after covid infection

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Tuberculosis Vaccination

I want to know how soon after a Covid infection can I get a vaccine injection or booster dose.

Hammed (by SMS)

 

The current recommendation is to wait for the Covid symptoms to resolve before going for vaccination or booster dose. However, people who test positive but never show symptoms can get vaccinated as soon as they have completed their isolation period. This is because, excluding hospitalized patients, COVID-19 infections take about 2 weeks to recover from. Additionally, because most people mount a good immune response to the vaccine, which might make them feel sick, getting the vaccine when you’re actively infected can worsen symptoms and place more stress on your body.

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

What is covid omicron variant?

Ask the Doctor

Can I stop my BP drugs?

Ask the Doctor

What are blood groups?

Ask the Doctor

Ear pains during air flights

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More