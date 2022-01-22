Vaccination after covid infection

I want to know how soon after a Covid infection can I get a vaccine injection or booster dose.

Hammed (by SMS)

The current recommendation is to wait for the Covid symptoms to resolve before going for vaccination or booster dose. However, people who test positive but never show symptoms can get vaccinated as soon as they have completed their isolation period. This is because, excluding hospitalized patients, COVID-19 infections take about 2 weeks to recover from. Additionally, because most people mount a good immune response to the vaccine, which might make them feel sick, getting the vaccine when you’re actively infected can worsen symptoms and place more stress on your body.