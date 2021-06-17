Uzodinma moves to establish public safety units In Imo

The Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has directed the state Head of Service, Dr Chibuzor Iwuagwu, to establish public safety units in all ministries, departments and agencies among others, in the state.

Uzodimma gave the directive on Thursday when he declared open a 2-day first Imo Safety and fire Summit in Owerri, capital of the state.

The governor, who vowed to restore peace to the state, noted all the policies and regulations to actualise the that would soon be unfolded.

He, therefore, enjoined all communities in the state to cooperate with his administration in its safety drive.

Governor Uzodimma described safety and peace as indispensable ingredients for the growth and development of any society and assured that his administration would pursue them with vigour in line with his 3R mantra.

Uzodimma, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku, thanked the organisers of the summit for their vision and wisdom.

He said, “The strategic geographical location of the state is that the security should not be compromised, hence safety must be applied in all activities of governmental and non-governmental organizations in the state”.

In his address, the state Society Adviser, Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe, disclosed that the summit was designed to share analytical ideas and proffer professional solutions to the lingering security issue in the state.

Nzekwe noted that society was all about identifying hazard in the environment.

He listed some interventions of his office to include: elimination of fake petroleum products called killer kerosene, busting of fake pure water and liquor makers, prevention of several PMS tank explosion in the state, rescuing and provision of medical assistance to accident victims, enforcement of safety culture in schools as well as traffic violation enforcement with the Federal Road Safety Corps and public personnel, the establishment of safe clubs in schools for safety awareness.

Adding his voice, the Regional President of OSHAssociation UK Nigeria Region, Ambassador Olusegun Aderermi, said that the organisation was poised to join hands with the state government to enhance safety standards, engender a healthy working environment and raise the consciousness towards a renewed vigour for a better society.

Aderermi commended the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri for donating a two-hall structure for safety security and Health training which he said would soon commence.

