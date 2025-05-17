UTME result errors: Kogi Poly rector commends Oloyede’s courage

Rector of Kogi State Polythecnic, Professor Salisu Usman has commended the Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede for his most profoundly rare courage and uncommon decision to accept responsibility surrounding the 2025 UTME result glitch which affected over 300,000 candidates that participated in the exercise.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Rector noted that as an institution, they are not celebrating the glitch and the associated issues, but his sincerity of purpose, strength of character and proven integrity for not trading the blame even with the obvious opportunities and the traceable link to the error.

His words, “I wish to appreciate you most sincerely for not disappointing your mentees, which I am privileged to be one, in your handling of the affairs of JAMB and the overall conduct of UTME over the years. As someone whose style of leadership I have always admired, I wish to urge you to see the current challenges as a natural part of human fallibility

“As a budding administrator, I have learnt significant lesson from the present circumstances most importantly, your depth of leadership courage, selflessness, team spirit and rare ability to openly accept responsibility without bulk-passing

“As we appreciate the Board for taking the necessary corrective measures by giving the affected candidates that deserved opportunities to retake the examination, we are also confident that, the Board under your leadership will do all it can to avoid future occurrence.

We pray for God’s guidance and protection now and always. Please, accept my warmest regards now and always, sir.”