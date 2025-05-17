Foundation empowers 2,500 PWDs in North-East

No fewer than 2,500 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) have been empowered with assistive devices, skills acquisition training and mental health support in a bid to end marginalisation in the North-East region.

Country Director of Street Child Nigeria, Jummai Musa, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Friday while concluding a 14-month disability inclusion project in six Local Government Areas in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

She appealed to stakeholders to prioritise disability inclusion, noting that much work remains to be done to create a truly inclusive society.

According to her, more efforts are needed to end the persistent marginalisation of PWDs in the region, and she urged stakeholders and organisations to join the cause.

She explained that amplifying the voices of PWDs is necessary, considering the plight that led Street Child Nigeria to initiate a project that indirectly benefited over 13,500 persons in the North-East region.

“The project met its targets, and we have provided assistive devices, skills acquisition training, and mental health support to selected beneficiaries.

“Today, we are all here together with beneficiaries, partners, and government agencies to celebrate the success of empowering people with disabilities in our communities,” she said.

Beneficiaries were strategically selected from six local government areas: Bama and Maiduguri in Borno, Gombi and Mubi in Adamawa, and Gujba and Geidam in Yobe, all in the North East region.

The Country Director reaffirmed Street Child Nigeria’s commitment to championing the rights of people with disabilities and promoting a more equitable future for all Nigerians.

Speaking, the Protection Manager of Street Child Nigeria, Firrichi Elam, explained that the intervention was informed by the need to address gaps in services for persons with disabilities in the target locations.

He said the organisation plans to continue mobilising resources to sustain the impact of the project and ensure inclusive and supportive services for persons with disabilities.

The project was supported by the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund (NHF) through UNOCHA, CARE, and other partners including CEDER for Disability and ADPWVSI.

He noted the project was implemented by Street Child Nigeria in collaboration with community leaders and government agencies to support persons with disabilities through inclusive protection services.

The Borno Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development said the ministry appreciates Street Child Nigeria’s efforts in promoting inclusion of PWDs.

Represented by Director of Social Welfare, Aisha Shettima, she assured continued collaboration to support PWDs, citing significant positive changes.

“Today’s event marks the conclusion of a project, but extending it for two more years would greatly benefit the target group,” she said.

In his address, Borno Chief Rural Employment Officer Ishaya Malgwa highlighted a productive partnership with Street Child Nigeria.

He explained that the organisation’s role involves providing training to participants, sourcing persons and imparting entrepreneurship and business knowledge, noting that Street Child Nigeria has achieved significantly by training unemployed and disabled people in business knowledge and skills acquisition.

