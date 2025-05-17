Oyo: ACGS alumni donate books in honour of late principal

The 1972-1976 set of the African Church Grammar School (ACGS), Apata has donated books to students at the school in honour of their late principal, Chief Samuel Ayoola Dada who retired from service in the year 1976.

Speaking a representative of the set, Mrs Funmi Popoola , said the inspiration behind the donation which took place on friday ,was aimed at giving back to the school in honour of the late principal of the set who shaped their lives.

Popoola added that the alumni donated the books to give support to government and as well help the education of the current students of the school .

She said, “It is with great pleasure to welcome you all to this gathering of giving back to the school that shaped us.

“This donation is made in honour of our late principal, Chief Samuel Ayoola Dada who was the principal in our set who have helped shaped our lives while here in the school.

“Our school has produced great men and women who would continue to support our school, by God’s grace we would be celebrating the 50th graduation anniversary from the school by next year.”

Receiving the donated items, the principal of the school, Mrs Mojisola Tiamiyu appreciate the set for the gesture adding that the donated items is a good one as it is one of the tools students need to progress in life

She said, “I appreciate the old students for this wonderful donation ,thank you for giving back to your alma mater, donation of books in support of education is a good one, as it is one of the tools needed to progress in life.”

