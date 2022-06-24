Use your position to project OPC, Yorubaland, Gani Adams tells new Chief

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the newly appointed Deputy National Baba Oodua General, Chief Oyinlola Oluwadare Awe, to use his new position to promote the ideals of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Yorubaland in general, noting that the position of Baba Oodua is highly spiritual and symbolic in nature.

The Yoruba general gave this charge in Ikeja, Lagos, while presenting the confirmation letter officially to the newly installed chief at the National Headquarters of the OPC, known as Oodua House during the weekly leadership meeting of the body.

Adams further noted that the new position conferred on Chief Awe was in recognition of his long years of commitment and hard work as the director of events of OPC, adding that it was a call to higher service and responsibility.

“I will like to tell you that your new position is a call to higher service and responsibility. You have done creditably well as the director of events of the Oodua Peoples Congress.

“After a thorough deliberation by the highest decision-making organ of the Oodua People’s Congress comprising the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC), we decided to honour you with higher responsibility, while you still retain your former position as the national director of events. I have no doubt in my mind that you will be a good ambassador of our organization,” Iba Adams stated.

He equally charged other members of the congress to learn from the new development, saying the leadership of the foremost Yoruba socio-cultural group would continue to reward members’ loyalty, commitment, service and hard work without being biased or sentimental.

“All members should learn from the new development. We will reward loyalty, hard work and commitment to the cause of our struggle and this we will do without being biased or sentimental,” he said.

Chief Awe, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams for the honour, pointing out that his new position was not only a testimony of his service and commitment to OPC but also a call to higher service and responsibility, which he assured he was ready to do with all that God had given him.

“I am excited by the new position given to me by my father and leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. It is another call to service and I want to assure the leadership of the organization that as the Deputy National Baba Oodua General, I will do everything within my capacity to promote the ideals of the organization and work towards achieving our desired goals and objectives,” the newly installed chief said.