Gunmen storm Abuja community, abduct 22 farmers, burn two tractors

Gunmen on Thursday went on a rampage in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), setting ablaze two tractors and abducting 22 farmers in the process.

The incident happened at Rafin-Daji community, Gurdi ward of Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

A farmer, who escaped the abduction, told newsmen that the incident happened around 2 pm on Thursday when bandits wielding AK-47 rifles attacked farmers that were cultivating their lands in the Rafin-Daji community, which shares a boundary with the Zago community in Niger State. Both communities are connected through the river Gurara.

According to him, 13 family members were among the 22 abducted victims.

He gave the names of the family members as Ismaila Barde, Mustapha Barde, Nasiru Barde, Abdulkarim Barde, Sanusi Barde, Usman, Barde, Nura Barde, Abdullahi Barde, Babawo Barde, Farida Ayuba, Hauwa Ayuba and Hussaini Abdullahi.

He said the 13 family members, including two females, were working on separate farmlands when bandits swopped on them.

The district head of Gurdi Chiefdom, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, confirmed the abduction of farmers and burning of tractors to our reporter through telephone on Friday but said he was yet to ascertain the number of the abducted farmers.

The district head said his people were under siege as bandits usually invaded his chiefdom through Niger state.

Bala said he had reported the latest kidnap incident to the police and also the authorities of the Abaji area council.





When contacted, the deputy spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, confirmed the abduction and said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims and bring down the perpetrator.

According to Omotayo: “The incident happened in Rafin Daji, a boundary community between Niger and the FCT. The farmers were on their farmland working when gunmen outnumbered and kidnapped them, upon receipt of this information, a combined team of Police officers from various Tactical and intelligence units of the Command, Destiny Hunters, Vigilantes, and Local hunters stormed the forest, combing it aggressively even as I speak. For the rescue of the victims and to bring perpetrators to book. Monitoring and surveillance of the community also continue.” He stated.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

