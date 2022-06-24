FG advocates inclusion of traditional medicine in school curriculum

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), Mrs Monilola Udoh has advocated for traditional medicine to be included in the School curriculum to enable Nigerians to develop an interest in local medicine.

Udoh said this when the Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association (NTMPA) paid her a courtesy visit in her office today in Abuja.

Monilola Udoh stated that traditional medicine if properly developed will not only eliminate medical tourism but will be a great source of revenue generation for Nigeria.

She further said that the development of traditional medicine will improve the scientific, research and innovation sector in the country.

Udoh noted that traditional medicine is a pure undiluted and organic natural medicine which is provided by God and will be an alternative medicine to Nigerians, adding that traditional medicine should be included in the school curriculum in order to avail the children of its importance in our health and national growth.

She assured the Association of the Ministry’s support and advised her to keep with her God-endowed medicine, document it as much as possible, and store the data for posterity so that students can study and continue their research in the future.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation Plateau state, Honourable Gyang Dung Musa who introduced the Association to the Ministry, noted that traditional medicine has been of immense health benefit to Nigerians.

Gyang Musa however called on the Federal Government to remove the Association from the Federal Ministry of Health and place her under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for the desired development.

Speaking, the president of the Association, Dr Peter Luke Dako said that the Association has a lot to offer the country and the world in terms of traditional medicine but she is highly confronted with the challenges of office accommodation and registration with NAFDAC among others which have been hindering the progress of the Association.





Udoh also inaugurated the Local Organising Committee technology (LOC) for the hosting of the African Researchers and Innovation (FARI) forum holding from 17th -21st October 2022 in Abuja.

Udoh said that the hosting of the forum was due to the outcome of the meeting of the Honourable Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology ECOWAS Commission, Dr Mamadou Jao and the then Minister of Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu held in 2020 in Abuja where the Minister agreed that Nigeria will host the maiden edition of FARI.

She stated that the forum will be a rallying point for Scientists, Technologists, Researchers and innovators in Africa adding that the development and progress of Africa depend on our collective dedication and commitment to the socio-economic emancipation of the continent through.

She charged the Committee to ensure adequate planning and execution of the assignment in order to maintain Nigeria’s leadership role in carrying out her responsibilities in Africa.

