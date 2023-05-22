The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged corps members to dwell on the spirit of unity among themselves.

This was disclosed by the Anambra State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Ekene Iruma, during a football match in continuation of the fifty years anniversary celebration of the scheme.

The football match, played at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, over the weekend, between the NYSC staff and corps members, was in favour of the staff with a 1-0 win.

According to the Coordinator, the competition was one of the important programs the NYSC uses to engage corps members in order to foster greater unity and showcase their talents.

She said that the essence was to make corps members leverage the relationship they made in camp.

Mrs Iruma, charged corps members to see the event as an avenue to show themselves as ambassadors of the state they are currently serving and NYSC at large.

The Coordinator also advised the corps members to put up the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid irresponsible or undisciplined behavior.

She expressed her appreciation to the government of Anambra State for their continuous support and for ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the NYSC 50-year’s anniversary celebration in the state.

The celebration ended with a Church Service.

