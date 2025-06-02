CUSTECH secures approval for two additional programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to two academic programmes at Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara (CUSTECH), which were due for periodic assessment in 2024.

The accredited programmes are Applied Geophysics and Geology under the Geophysics Department.

According to the Director of Academic Planning at the university, Pharm Muhammed Asuku, this follows the October/November 2024 assessment exercise conducted by the Commission to evaluate the quality of the programmes.

In a letter conveying the accreditation, signed by the NUC Acting Director of Accreditation, Engr Abraham Chundusu, on behalf of the Commission’s Executive Secretary, the approval is in fulfilment of the Commission’s statutory responsibility to set standards and accredit all academic programmes in Nigerian universities.

The news was received with joy by an elated Vice-Chancellor, Engr Prof A. A. Salawu, who was just concluding a meeting of the University Maiden Convocation Planning Committee.

Beaming with excitement, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Council, congratulated the management staff and students of the university on the achievement.

It is recalled that the eleven approved programmes of the NUC for CUSTECH were duly accredited in 2023 at the first entry. The Vice-Chancellor pledged “to work assiduously to ensure that all programmes of the university enjoy full accreditation status whenever they are due, in order to position the university as a preferred institution in the country.”

The accreditation is valid for five years.

