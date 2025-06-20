US resumes student visa processing with tougher rules

The United States has resumed student visa processing with tougher rules, following a nearly four-week suspension that began on May 27.

In a cable sent on June 18 to all US diplomatic missions abroad, the US State Department directed embassies and consulates to begin scheduling interviews for F, M, and J visa applicants—those applying for academic, vocational, and exchange visitor visas.

The pause in processing had raised concerns globally, especially as it disrupted the crucial May–August period when the majority of student visas are typically issued. In 2024 alone, seven out of ten US student visas were granted during this four-month window.

Alongside the resumption, the State Department introduced stricter vetting procedures aimed at enhancing national security.

ALSO READ: Mexico: Hurricane Erick lands in Oaxaca, threatens flash floods

Visa officers are now required to thoroughly examine applicants’ online activity and social media presence. They are instructed to look for “any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.”

Officers are also told to be alert to signs of “advocacy for, aid or support for foreign terrorists and other threats to US national security, support for unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence,” and to flag “applicants who demonstrate a history of political activism” or who might continue such activity while in the US.

The cable notes that while embassies should resume regular interview scheduling once the enhanced screening procedures are in place, they may need to reduce the number of appointments to accommodate the added workload.

“Posts should consider overall scheduling volume and the resource demands of appropriate vetting; posts might need to schedule fewer FMJ cases than they did previously,” it stated.

The new rules extend beyond social media. Visa officers will now review applicants’ entire digital footprint, including publications and any entries in online databases.

Applicants are expected to set their social media profiles to “public” to support the review, and officers must save screenshots of any concerning content.

Importantly, the enhanced vetting applies to both new and returning applicants.

A flagged social media history does not automatically result in a visa denial. Instead, officers are instructed to assess whether the applicant is likely to respect US laws and “engage only in activities consistent with his nonimmigrant visa status.”

“The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country,” the cable emphasised.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE