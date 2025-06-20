FCT Mandate secretary bags three awards for healthcare, environmental contributions

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, has received three major awards within a single month in a remarkable show of recognition for her dedication to public service.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media, Bola Ajao stated that each award celebrates her outstanding work in healthcare delivery, environmental protection, and climate advocacy.

“Her first award came during the Annual Conference of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, held at Radisson Blu in Lagos, where she was named the “Amazon of Environmental Health,” a title reserved for leaders making major strides in environmental health and pest control.”

She was later presented with the “Silent Hero in Healthcare Delivery” award at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Silent Heroes Awards (NSHA), held at Well Carlton Hotels, Abuja. The award recognized her impactful but quiet leadership in improving healthcare systems and policies across the FCT.

The final honour came from her alma mater, the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Osun State, where she received an Award of Excellence in Climate Action during the 2025 International Conference of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The three-day event, themed “Accelerating Climate Action for Sustainable Livelihoods in Nigeria,” highlighted her efforts in integrating climate-focused strategies into public health and governance.

These recognitions reflect Dr. Fasawe’s consistent record of service, leadership, and commitment to both people and the environment. Her achievements continue to inspire action toward sustainable development in Nigeria.

The event was well attended by notable figures, including the Minister of Environment, Mr. Malami Balarabe Abba Lawal (who joined virtually), the Governor of Osun State (represented by Prof. Chinwe Obiakwe), former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Modupeola Adelabu, and the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. A.S. Bamire, alongside other academics and dignitaries.

They all commended Dr. Fasawe’s contributions and celebrated her as a proud ambassador of the university. A special reception was later held in her honour by her former classmates.

In her response, she commended the FCT Minister, Bar. Nyesom Wike, for his doggedness in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for creating an enabling environment that allows the mandate sectaries to explore and deliver the dividends of democracy.