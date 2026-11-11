What you should know about Vitamin K deficiency bleeding

More newborns in the United States are experiencing potentially life-threatening bleeding as increasing numbers of parents refuse vitamin K injections given shortly after birth, according to two newly published studies.

The studies, published on November 5, 2026, found that declining acceptance of the injections coincided with a rise in cases of vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB), a condition that can cause severe internal bleeding, including haemorrhages in the brain and gastrointestinal tract.

Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, but babies are born with naturally low levels of the nutrient. Breast milk and other normal sources of newborn nutrition do not provide enough vitamin K to prevent deficiency during the first months of life.

A single injection administered shortly after birth helps protect infants against the condition. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended the injection since 1961.

One of the studies, published in JAMA Pediatrics, analysed medical records involving approximately 11 million infants aged six months and younger. It found that the proportion of newborns receiving vitamin K injections declined from 97.7 per cent in 2017 to 95 per cent in 2025.

During the same period, the rate of vitamin K deficiency bleeding nearly quadrupled, with the 2025 rate approximately twice that recorded in 2024.

A second study, which examined 5.2 million medical records, found that refusal rates more than doubled from 3.1 per cent in 2017 to 6.8 per cent in 2025.

It also reported that babies who did not receive the injection had a 47 per cent higher risk of bleeding during their first six months. They were twice as likely to suffer brain bleeding or die when hospitalised for a bleeding-related diagnosis.

The researchers estimated that one additional bleeding event occurred for every 114 newborns who did not receive the injection.

However, the studies identified an association between declining vitamin K uptake and increased bleeding cases rather than establishing that refusal directly caused every reported incident.

Health experts have linked the growing refusal rates to medical misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and declining public confidence in healthcare interventions.

Some parents have expressed concerns about injection pain, possible side effects and whether newborns actually need the treatment. Others mistakenly believe the vitamin K injection is a vaccine or prefer birth practices involving fewer medical interventions.

Dr Ivan Hand, director of neonatology at NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County, said growing mistrust of public health interventions had contributed to the trend.

“I think it’s sort of a general mistrust in our country that’s grown in the last 10 years or so,” Hand previously told USA TODAY.

He warned that declining acceptance could lead to more serious bleeding cases, including brain haemorrhages.

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The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says newborns who do not receive the injection are 81 times more likely to develop severe bleeding than those who receive it.

Although the CDC does not currently track vitamin K refusal rates or associated bleeding cases, US lawmakers called on the agency in July to begin collecting such data following investigations into reports of infants dying after their parents rejected the injection.

The Department of Health and Human Services told Reuters on November 5 that the CDC continued to recommend vitamin K injections for newborns but did not say whether the agency would begin monitoring refusal rates and bleeding incidents.

( USA TODAY)