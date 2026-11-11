2027: Tinubu can’t win in Bayelsa without Rainbow Coalition – Wike-led PDP

The Nyesom Wike-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa has declared that President Bola Tinubu cannot win the 2027 presidential election in the state without the support of the Rainbow Coalition.

The coalition, which has pledged 300,000 votes to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in Bayelsa, challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work towards securing 500,000 votes for the President to deliver a total of 800,000 votes from the state.

The chairman of the PDP and leader of the Rainbow Coalition in Bayelsa, Chief George Alabh Turnah, made this known in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Kevin Loveday-Egbo.

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Turnah described the coalition as a formidable political force in the state, outlining its grassroots engagement strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He disclosed that the group intended to take its message on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid to every community in Bayelsa State.

The Bayelsa PDP chairman explained that the National Rainbow Coalition would serve as a platform for engaging undecided voters and presenting its assessment of the Tinubu administration’s performance.

According to him, the Federal Government under President Tinubu has recorded achievements that the coalition believes deserve public support.

Turnah also reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation and community engagement, noting that it planned to expand its reach across Bayelsa State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Rainbow coalition has pledged 300,000 votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Bayelsa State. We are tasking the APC to deliver 500,000 votes to bring the total number of votes for the APC to 800,000 votes out of the one million, one hundred and fifty thousand Permanent Voter Cards collected in the state,” he said.