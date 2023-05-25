The Asiwaju Good Governance and Media Centre (AGGMC) says the May 29th inauguration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President is sacrosanct.

The group made this known in reaction to the United States announcement of its delegation to attend the event at Eagle Square.

Recall that President Joe Biden, in a statement by the White House, announced a nine-member delegation led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

Other world leaders including heads of state, past presidents, diplomats, and heads of international organisations are expected to be part of the inauguration.

Former Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will deliver a lecture titled, ‘Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development’ on Saturday, May 27 before the inauguration on Monday.

In a statement signed by its President, Hon. Ochonu Williams, the Asiwaju group welcomed the United States delegation and other world leaders’ decision to attend the ceremony as an affirmation of Tinubu’s victory.

He said since the declaration of Tinubu as President-elect, various efforts were made to prevent his inauguration, with some even advocating an Interim Government.

Williams, a former member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, said the President-elect is finally getting the recognition he deserves amid a wave of media propaganda.

He noted that the journey to the present democratic dispensation, which Tinubu actively championed, has been hectic thus any move to truncate it must be condemned by Nigerians and the international community.

“We understand the concerns of Nigerians who are wondering what would happen if an election petition succeeds against a newly sworn-in president,” Williams said.

“We are also aware of some elements in court to stop the inauguration. It could be that there were other clandestine efforts along the same line, hence the warning issued on May 4 by the Defence Headquarters to those it described as ‘unscrupulous politicians’ who were bent on disrupting the May 29 inauguration.





“It appears that those making the move are still hell-bent in their unpatriotic contemplation, hence the strong warnings that were again issued separately by the IGP and the U.S Secretary of State, Mr. Antony J. Blinken.

“We are glad that the United States and other world leaders have acknowledged Tinubu and signaled their intention to attend his inauguration. This alone has vindicated the incoming president.

“While it is within the Constitutional rights of aggrieved parties to seek redress in court, they should do so without unnecessarily heating the polity and attempting to truncate the nation’s democracy. There can never be a vacuum government”.

The Asiwaju Good Governance and Media Centre, therefore, called on Nigerians to support the next administration in every possible way.

Williams assured that a new Nigeria will emerge on May 29, urging patriots to key into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Action Plan for a greater and prosperous nation.

He, however, encouraged the incoming to promote politics of engagement, unity, equality, and fairness, adding that these are the hallmarks of the former Lagos State Governor.