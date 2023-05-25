Amid all the negativity surrounding digital currencies, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Robot Era (TARO) and Securedverse (SVC) are three cryptocurrencies that stand out. Whether you’re looking for a new cryptocurrency that cares about the wellbeing of our world, or an immersive metaverse experience, these three spaces have something for everyone.

Control Your Virtual World With Robot Era

Ever considered what it could be like to be a robot? Stop wondering and enter the Robot Era (TARO). Enter the world where robots have artificial intelligence; you can learn, play, and earn money. Robot Era is creating a metaverse that resembles a “sandbox,” giving gamers the flexibility to explore and design their own virtual selves. In this universe, there is a tonne to do: players can communicate with other planets, visit exhibitions, amusement parks, and concerts; they can also construct NFTs and take part in challenges and missions.

In the Robot Era, where the $TARO token serves as the local currency, there are numerous opportunities for financial gains. Staking tokens will also let users earn a passive income both inside and outside of the game. Owning land will provide options for making and selling NFTs. Another option is to mine and take part in the game’s sporadic side quests. Purchase $TARO right away to join the robot revolution.

Secure Your Finances with Securedverse

Securedverse is a cutting edge free-to-play and play-to-earn metaverse ecosystem. This first person shooter game allows players to choose their hero and equip them with the weapons of their choice. The aim of the game is to be the last remaining survivor in the world, similar to Fortnite, but this space also ties in the benefits of decentralized finance and blockchain technology, something that Fortnite doesn’t use.

The use of blockchain technology allows for people to not only play to earn, creating a steady stream of income for those that wish to stake SVC in the universe, but also to invest their funds into in-game activities. Players can climb the leaderboard and earn more tokens during competitions within the game. The goal of the Securedverse space is to revolutionize the GameFi space as well as digital currency to help those who enjoy video games to navigate a sturdy income source.

‘Big Eyes’ Tells No Lies

Big Eyes Coin has experienced a rise in popularity similar to that of many other coins since its launch, and now that it is altcoin season it is bound to see more attention. Meme coins typically gravitate towards dry humor, viral internet memes, and social media to advertise their tokens, take Dogecoin (DOGE) for example. However, some meme coins have made an effort to offer actual utility, such as by employing blockchain technology to establish decentralized social networks or gaming platforms, Big Eyes Coin is going above and beyond to establish itself as a meme coin to be taken seriously on the market.





The BIG Loot Boxes distinguished Big Eyes from the competition when they originally went online. Investors were given a way to acquire $BIG and the chance to walk away with up to 5000% more $BIG than their initial deposit. Big Eyes is an extremely generous cat who thrives off of donating, which is why 5% of all coins go to groups that seek to preserve the quality of our oceans. Don’t miss the chance to become a member of the Big Eyes Coin network and earn fantastic ROI!



For More on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin