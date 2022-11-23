URC urges Urhobo to vote wisely in 2023

The President-General of Urhobo Rebirth Congress (URC), Comrade Stephen Ogheneochuko, has advised Urhobo people to vote wisely in the forthcoming general election.

Ogheneochuko, who lamented what is happening in Urhobo land at the moment, said the Urhobo used to be one entity as they fondly called themselves Urhobo Ovuavoo, but the situation is not the same again.

He said: “Just look at our schools, no Urhobo teachers any more. It was not so from the beginning. Look at our language; it is almost gone into extinction.

“When you greet Urhobo elderly man or woman migwo, instead of vrendo omome, they answer how are you?

“That is a taboo. When you come to the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) which is the umbrella body of the entire Urhobo, you see factions everywhere. We the Urhobo Rebirth Congress are calling on all Urhobo sons and daughters to examine all the candidates in the forthcoming elections irrespective of their political parties.

“Let us vote men that have Urhobo interest at heart, men that can unite the Urhobo. Let us call all the candidates for questioning by scrutinising them.

“Imagine, how many of them are campaigning with Urhobo language in the Urhobo land.

“When you go to the North, to the West, even our neighbouring Ijaw communities here, you will see them speaking their languages. What is wrong with the Urhobo people?”





“Please, let us forget about political party and vote for the man that has Urhobo interest at heart, who will help to unite the Urhobo to be one as our forebears did,” .