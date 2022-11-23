Cleaning yellow teeth

Few people have pure white teeth and those who once bad white teeth may find their teeth taking on a yellowish tinge over time. Changes in teeth colour is a gradual process and may be unavoidable.

The teeth may naturally get a yellow look as one ages and the outer enamel wears off, revealing the yellowy dentin, which is the second layer of calcified tissue beneath the outside enamel layer.

There are however conventional methods and some alternative means of ensuring the teeth remain white. And while trying to maintain teeth whiteness, there is a need to be careful with the use of whitening agents at home because it may lead to teeth damage if overused or badly handled. Poor use of such agents may lead to cavities weak gums or some forms of infection.

There are however natural remedies to clean up yellow teeth and these can be used together.

Brush your teeth more often especially after consuming foods and drinks that can lead to yellow teeth. Brush your teeth at least twice a day for two minutes at a time, ensuring you get into all of the cracks and crevices. Brush your teeth gently in a circular motion to ensure you’re protecting your gums.

Brushing with a whitening toothpaste has also been scientifically shown to whiten the teeth because whitening toothpastes contain mild abrasives that scrub the teeth to remove surface stain.

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are recognised as agents that remove plaque buildup and bacteria to get rid of stains. Use of electric toothbrush may also be more effective in removing surface stains. Coconut oil pulling is said to remove plaque and bacteria from the mouth and whiten the teeth. Apple cider vinegar can be used in small amounts to whiten teeth.

Lemon, orange, or banana peels

Some people claim that rubbing lemon, orange, or banana peels on the teeth will make them whiter. It’s believed that the compound d-limonene and/or citric acid, which is found in some citrus fruit peels, will help to whiten the teeth.

Activated charcoal is a cleaning agent that remove stains from the teeth. Charcoal can remove pigments and stains from the teeth and gets rid of bacteria and toxins in the mouth.

Don’t brush too aggressively.

Eat fruits and vegetables with a higher water content as eating raw fruits and vegetables with a high-water content can help to keep the teeth healthy.

Chewing on crunchy fruits and vegetables at the end of a meal may increase saliva production and help to remove food particles that are stuck in the teeth and wash away harmful acids.

However, if too much enamel is washed off the teeth, more of the yellowy dentin underneath will become exposed.

And while home remedies are effective, one should be cautious so that there will be no damage to the enamel or gums, which can lead to sensitivity and cavities.

The best way to whiten your teeth is to prevent stains before they happen, so good oral hygiene is important.