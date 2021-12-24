(UPDATED): Tragedy averted as pipeline explodes in Lagos community

Tragedy was averted on Friday following a pipeline that exploded and went up in flames at the Royal Estate, Iyana Odo along the LASU-Igando road in Lagos State.

According to information about the incident by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday, the agency received a distress call regarding the explosion and immediately activated the emergency response plan.

According to LASEMA: “Consequent upon the arrival of the team, it was discovered that a 330KV transmission powerline collapsed with its power cables, spreading across the two lanes of the major road inward and outward Igando-Idimu Road as a result of the impact of a pipeline explosion which occured a few metres away from the collapsed powerline.

“Fortunately, no casualties were recorded and the General Manager of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Adebayo Ajiboye, was contacted and arrived the scene with his team to restore normalcy and forestall any incident of electric shock in the area.

“In addition, the NNPC maintenance crew was also contacted to shut the valve of the pipeline.

“Furthermore, the agency’s response team has warned residents of adjoining buildings to vacate the area so as to avert any secondary incident that could lead to disaster.”