Buhari swears in Sambo as Minister of State for Works and Housing

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore into office the new Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Mu’Azu Sambo.

He replaces the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who along with Sabo Nanono, the former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. was relieved of his appointment in September.

Sambo was confirmed by the Senate on December 21, 2021, following his nomination as a minister by President Buhari.

He is a building engineer from Taraba state.

Speaking to correspondents after the swearing ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja, the new cabinet member expressed delight at his appointment.

“I feel elated. But at the same time, I feel a heavy sense of responsibility. I pray that God Almighty will give me the strength and wisdom to discharge this trust and confidence that Mr President has placed on me,” he said.

He added: “I want to assure Mr President, that the confidence he has reposed in me will not be misplaced. I assure Nigerians that I shall carry out my duties as minister of the government of the federation, in accordance with the oath of office that has just been administered to me. And that I will help Mr President to propel this country forward.”

On what Nigerians should expect from him, he stated: “Nigerians will expect a very hard-working slave driver.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Attending the meeting are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Others participating include Minister of Defense, Major General Salihi Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, are in attendance.

Details later …

