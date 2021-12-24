Inuwa urges traditional, community leaders to educate their subjects on essence of peace

Following a clash between herders and farmers which claimed many lives in filiya community, Shomgom LGA of Gombe State, Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged community leaders in the state to educate and caution their subjects on the essence of peace in the society.

The Governor also said that his administration will continue to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry anywhere they are in the state.

The Governor, stated this when he paid a condolence visit to Filiya Community over the farmers-herders clashes as well as communal skirmishes that claimed lives and property in the area few weeks ago as well as on the demise of a senior officer in the Nigeria Navy, Master Warrant Officer, Abubakar Garba Bello who died after a protracted illness.

Speaking at the palace of the District Head of Filiya, Governor Inuwa underscored the importance of peace and security to the development of any community. He expressed sympathy to the victims of the clash and the families of those who lost their lives.

He pledged to continue to provide social amenities and other necessary infrastructure for the development of Filiya community and the entire state, disclosing that his administration will soon commence the construction of Filiya-Gundale Road project.

According to him, “Aside from the ongoing Diga bridge construction and road network projects that will be carried out here, I i also recommended Filiya Community as the right place to benefit the Cottage Hospital that will be constructed very soon by Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) as part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility”.

In his welcome remark, Chairman, Shongom local government Council, Mr Yohanna Nahari thanked governor Inuwa Yahaya for identifying with the community in their moment of grief.

In his response, the district head of Filiya, Alhaji Shaibu Ibrahim appreciated the Governor for the visit, urging him to intervene in resetting the affected victims of the communal clash to return to their homes.

He also thanked the Governor for bringing dividends of democracy to their area and for his commitment to ensure the restoration of peace.

He told the Governor that many victims affected by the unfortunate violence lost their belongings as such need government’s intervention to continue their livelihood.

The Governor also proceeded to the residence of former member, representing Shongom/ Kaltungo federal constituency Hon. Fatima Binta Bello who lost her elder brother. Governor Yahaya described the death of the late senior military officer as a huge loss, not only to his community but the state in general.

Inuwa Yahaya’s entourage included member of House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Elisha Karu, Members of House of Assembly, Chief of Staff, Government House, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, APC chieftain, Abubakar Habu Muazu (Yeriman Kashere), Arch Yunusa Yakubu, Commissioners and other government functionaries.

