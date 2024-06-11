The protesting civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence under the umbrella of the Joint Executive Council on Tuesday shut down the headquarters of the ministry for several hours in Abuja over alleged brutalisation of their members by soldiers.

Speaking on the incident, the President of the Council, Comrade Didam Joel, alleged that a civilian staff of the ministry has been under detention for a month by military authorities, even though “he is not a military personnel”.

Comrade Joel added that an assistant director of the ministry working at Command Secondary School, Ojo, in Lagos, was equally brutalised yesterday without recourse to civil service rules.

He also raised dust on the maltreatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State without justification.

This came just as the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered an immediate investigation into the recent alleged maltreatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja,Lagos State with a view to address the situation.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Corresponds in Abuja on Tuesday by Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu

The statement explained that the directive was ” in response to the recent concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) regarding the treatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja,”

According to the statement, “The Chief of Army Staff, in his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of all personnel, including the civilian staff, has directed the Provost Marshal (Army) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the unfortunate incident at the Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

“The investigation will comprehensively address all allegations raised by the ASCSN, with a focus on ensuring accountability and justice for all parties involved.

The statement pointed out that the Nigerian Army (NA) recognized the vital role that civilian staff played in supporting its operations and day to day administration and was therefore dedicated to fostering a positive and respectful working environment for all personnel.

While acknowledging that misunderstandings or miscommunication might, occurred,it stated that the ongoing investigation was to provide clarity and implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army “is committed to upholding the rule of law and respect for the rights of all employees, including the fundamental rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining”.

It further added the Service was currently actively engaging with the Ministry of Defence and the ASCSN to address any outstanding issues and promote a cordial working relationship and industrial harmony.

According to the statement, “The NA strongly believes that open communication and collaboration are key to resolving challenges, and is f,eully committed to maintaining these principles.

“As the investigation progresses, the NA urges all parties to refrain from making premature judgments or spreading misinformation. Trust in the process is essential, and the NA is confident that the investigation will provide a clear and accurate understanding of the situation to facilitate appropriate and fair actions. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all stakeholders, as we diligently work to address these concerns”

