Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to protect and sustain the present democratic government in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call on Tuesday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, in commemoration of another June 12, which marks the celebration of 25 years anniversary of unbroken democratic governance in Nigeria.

The governor demanded that all hands must be on deck to sustain democracy in the country so that the struggle of the nation’s founding fathers and heroes of democracy, especially those who fought for the return of Nigeria to a democratic path on May 29, 1999, would not be in vain.

The governor, while noting that the commemoration of the unique event must come with a deep reflection on the progress recorded so far in the nation’s democracy, further implored Nigerians to join hands together to build “our dream country and the future we want.”

The Governor said June 12 remained a symbol of Nigerians’ aspirations for unity, hope, better standard of living, and true democratic practices, which the country was working toward, even as he said it was equally proper and necessary to pay glowing tribute to the memories of the symbol of that struggle, the late Chief MKO Abiola (GCFR).

According to him, Abiola and several other democrats, civil society activists and Nigerians that took part in the struggle for the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria, on May 29, 1999 are the true heroes of this country.

“I wish all Nigerians and Lagosians in particular a Happy Democracy Day, even as this year’s June 12 also marks the 31st anniversary of the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election and 25 years of democratic governance.

“As we celebrate another Democracy Day, I want to implore all Nigerians, especially Lagos residents, to remain steadfast, guard our fledgling democracy jealously, remain united as one, great people with a common destiny, and, most importantly, continue to have faith in the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The President is committed to the Renewed Hope agenda, and he is doing everything within his power to ensure that Nigerians in all the nooks and crannies of the country enjoy the dividends of democracy in days to come.

“We in Lagos State are also committed to the THEMES+ development agenda, which focuses on key sectors to make life easy and affordable to all residents of the state. As a government elected by the majority, we will not take the responsibility of good governance lightly. We will continue to work hard to meet the yearnings of the people.

“Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future we want. As responsible citizens, let us do everything possible to support the government at the Federal, State and Local Government levels to sustain our democracy. Happy Democracy Day, Nigeria,” he added.