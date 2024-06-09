Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested two suspected bandits in Zaria Local Government Area.

According to a statement by ASP Mansir Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, police from the Tudun Wada division in Zaria were conducting a routine patrol near the Agoro Level Crossing area when they intercepted Babangida Sani, a 37-year-old from Faskari Local Government Area in Katsina State.

Sani, who was traveling from Jos to Faskari, was found with an AK-47 rifle. The motorcycle driver, who fled upon witnessing the search, was also promptly arrested and taken into custody.

In a related operation, the Anti-Car Theft Unit of the SCID, acting on actionable intelligence, recovered two abandoned vehicles in Mogadishu, Kaduna.

The vehicles are a Toyota Matrix (Reg No: DKA 321 TT) and a Toyota Camry LE (Reg No: KGK 114 AA).

The following day, on June 5, 2024, at about 1215 hours, a white Toyota Hilux van (Reg No: GWA 845 CY), reported stolen from Karji Junction, was also recovered at Yazid Hotel on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

Further investigations by the police led to the arrest of three suspects: Sa’ad Abdullahi, Salihu Musa, and Usman Zubairu Ganu, all from Zamfara State.

They were found in possession of two additional vehicles, a Honda Accord (Reg No: RBC 143 MQ) and a Mercedes Benz (Reg No: BKD 137 SB), also suspected to be stolen.

