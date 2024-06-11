Ahead of this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebration, the Nigeria Police Force, NPF on Tuesday warned the members of the public against nationwide violent protest being planned by some groups.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “Following recent moves by some groups mobilizing for a mass protest nationwide, the Nigeria Police Force reiterate that the right of citizens to protest is a right to peaceful protest only.

“The Nigeria police will protect the rights of all citizens including those on peaceful protest but will not look on to see the rights of other citizens being violated. No decent society anywhere in the world will tolerate violent destruction of lives and properties in the name of a protest.

“While the NPF is committed to protecting the rights of those on peaceful protest, it will not look on to see the rights of others being violated in the name of a mass protest.

“Those who want to stage a peaceful protest are advised to inform the police and request for police protection. Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/disrupt the transmission of electricity.

“It is equally unacceptable to cause disruption to any other critical infrastructure such as airports, hospitals, and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.

“The Nigeria Police Force, being a civil and responsive institution, committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, therefore warns that any attempt to disrupt critical infrastructure, which could lead to an act of economic sabotage, treasonable felony, and jeopardize national security and public safety, will not be condoned during any protest action and will be met with the full force of the law.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure robust security arrangements are in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order including strategic deployments to protect key infrastructures and ensure that protests, if any, remain peaceful and lawful.

“The Police equally appeals to parents and guardians to warn their wards not to be used by disgruntled and misguided individuals who are mobilizing for destructions with intent to create anarchy. Such individuals are advised in their own interest to shelve their unpatriotic and clandestine plans.”

This came just as the Department of State Services (DSS) said that it has uncovered plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June, 2024.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men on Tuesday night by the Spokesperson of the Service Dr Peter Afunanya.

The Service said that ‘The protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration. While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security.”

The statement reads:” The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June, 2024.

“The protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration. While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security.

“The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated. However, it is instructive to note that violent demonstrations are at variance with the peaceful disposition of the Federal Government to amicably address all contentions including the minimum wage.

“Citizens are, therefore, called upon to resist any persuasions to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation. Displeased persons are rather encouraged to appropriately channel their grievances through the right channels and procedures.

“Consequently, the DSS reaffirms its unequivocal position to protect the country from inimical acts being orchestrated by disgruntled groups to cause a breakdown of law and order. It will also sustain collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, including sister security agencies, to maintain the peace as well as protect lives and property across the nation. Law abiding citizens are enjoined to go about their businesses without fear.

“The Service, while felicitating the government and citizens on this auspicious occasion of celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy, calls for continued patriotism, unity and commitment in building a Nigeria of our collective dream. Meanwhile, the DSS website, dss.gov.ng; email address- [email protected] and Telephone lines +2349153391309;+2349088373514 remain open to the public in the event that there is need to contact it.”

