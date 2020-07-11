UPDATE: Three dead, 9 rescued as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Collapsed building

Three persons have been confirmed dead and nine adults have been rescued alive from a three-storey building which collapsed in Lagos Island.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened at 04:05 am at Freeman Street area of Lagos Island.

In a statement issued by LASEMA’s PRO, Nosa Okunbor, the incident killed three people while the remaining nine people were recovered alive.

He noted that their remains were transported to the mortuary by SEHMU while pre-hospital care has been administered to the Nine victims by LASEMA and LASAMBUS.

“The Agency responded to emergency calls on the above-captioned incident. Upon arrival at the incident scene at 0405hrs this morning, a 3 storey building was discovered to have totally collapsed on people asleep inside.

“Nine victims have been extricated from the rubble alive while three bodies were recovered dead.

“Their remains were transported to the mortuary by SEHMU while pre-hospital care has been administered to the Nine victims by LASEMA and LASAMBUS.

“LASEMA, LABSCA, Ministry Of Physical planning, Nigeria Police, LNSC, LASG FIRE and are also at the incident scene carrying out a multi-agency. Search And Rescue Operation ongoing.

“The ongoing operation overseen by the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu, supervised by the Agency’s Director of Operations Engineer Olatumse Akinsanya, with the Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, MPP & UD, Dr Idris Salako and GM Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Engr Kosegbe present has the DG’s comments situated in a preliminary report on the 7, Freeman Street incident,” It stated.

