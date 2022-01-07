UPDATE: Suspected kidnappers abduct five in separate attacks in Kwara

Suspected gunmen have reportedly abducted five persons in separate attacks in two different local government areas of Kwara State.

The Tribune gathered that the incidents happened at Egbejila along with Obate village, Asa local government, where a fish farmer, said to be a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service was kidnapped on Thursday evening, while the other attack occurred along Obo Ayegunle/Osi road in the Ekiti local government area of the state.

According to a distressing statement by a resident of Asa local government made available to journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the person said that the attackers invaded the farm with dangerous weapons such as Ak47, “came by trekking and took the man away by trekking through the bush.

The resident, who called on security personnel to assist in the rescue of the victim, said, “the bush where the attackers operated linked to Ogele village, Pampo village, Arowosaye village”, adding that the main road linked to Afon village in the Asa local government area of Kwara state.

“We, therefore, solicit for the security men, including soldiers, policemen, vigilance team, etc to ambush this aforementioned routes between this night and the daybreak.”

It was also learnt that the four kidnap victims of the Ekiti local government area were Sunday Balogun, a mechanic, his pregnant wife, Mary, his apprentice Taiye and his twin brother, Kehinde.

Speaking on the incident, a close member of the family, Mrs Laoye Seyifunmi said that the kidnappers abandoned Sunday’s vehicle at the roadside after the incident.

Another close family source who does not want his name in print told our reporter that the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding for N10million ransom.

“They have contacted the family demanding for N10million ransom. We have been able to negotiate it to N4million.

“Although the family and community have been able to gather N2million, they rejected it and said that a Toyota Sienna in his workshop should be sold to pay the ransom.

A top security official confirmed the incident, saying that the wife of the mechanic, Mary, has been freed.

Confirming the development, the state Police command, through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that serious efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnap victims.

“The Kwara State Police Command under the leadership of Mr Tuesday Assayomo has deployed relevant assets, both human and material, for the rescue of one Mohammed Zarma ‘Male’ a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, who was kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila at about 1730hrs of 6/1/2022 by some unknown gunmen speaking a particular Nigerian language.

“On the visit to the scene after the incident by the Command’s operatives, four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc+ wishes to assure the family of the victim and indeed the general public that no effort would be spared in getting the victim rescued unhurt and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the crime, please.”

