University students protest in Ibadan, demand permanent end to ASUU strike

University students, under the auspices of the National Association of University Students, on Wednesday, staged a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to demand the federal government put a permanent end to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protest march from Trans Amusement Park, Bodija to Federal Secretariat, Ikolaba, saw the students hold up placards with inscriptions such as: “Our parents are fed up, our lecturers are frustrated, let us resume,” “Put an end to this educational oppression, we can tolerate it no more,” “Education is our right, not a privilege,” “We spend more time at home than in the classroom, End ASUU strike.”

Shittu Adeniyi, who led the protest, expressed displeasure at how the federal government is handling the nation’s education system.

He bemoaned that it had become a norm for students in public universities to use more than the statutory years of study before they graduate.

Calling for a permanent end to ASUU strikes, Shittu said the students will not cease being on the streets in protest until the federal government gives the educational sector the attention it deserves.

Shittu said: “University students in Oyo State are not happy with the way the federal government has been handling our educational system and things must change.





“If things do not change, we will continue to be on the streets until we see the changes we want in our educational system.

“We are urging the federal government to put a permanent end to the ASUU strike.

“Students that are supposed to use four years are not using six years on campus. I gained admission in 2018 but I am still in 300 level. We cannot condone it and continue to be in this condition.”

“Our mates in private tertiary institutions continue with their education, students abroad too, without any unnecessary strike. Can’t the University of Ibadan be placed side by side with Oxford university?

“We want the federal government to do something to ensure that our public universities are in good condition and we want the federal government to put an end to the ASUU strike.”

Similarly, the Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West, Adegboye Olatunji has said the NANS will not shy away from disrupting political activities if it will be needed to make schools open.

This is as he called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Unions and other Bodies to join the NANS struggle for the reopening of universities.

Olatunji said: “If disrupting political activities will make our schools open, we shall do it and heaven will not fall.

“We can’t continue to consult till the world comes to an end. We can’t continue to consult when the strike is going to last 100 days. We can’t continue to consult when the Federal Government is not ready to take charge and take necessary actions.

“We cannot continue to consult when people at the helm of affairs are busy going about to get their party ticket for the presidency, leaving behind the core responsibilities they are saddled with.

“Our time has been wasted as Nigerian Students which they cannot make reparation for and we cannot allow it to continue like that.

“We need quick intervention and implementation so that we can return back to school.

“Nigerian Students don’t want a situation of going back and forth in this struggle and that is why we are saying No Retreat No Surrender.

“This is a clarion call to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Unions and other Bodies to join us in this struggle and declare a state of emergency moving forward to change the narrative of the education system in Nigeria and to rescue Nigerian Students.

“We need to work together to achieve this together for the benefit of the coming generation.”

“We are at a time where the Educational System is in dire need of reformation and all stakeholders must get involved because Education is the panacea for a developed Nation.

“We will never shift ground on our stand as we are so determined that nothing can stop an idea whose time has come.”

