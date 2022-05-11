Ita-Giwa, other Cross River indigenes laud Ayade’s presidential ambition

Prominent indigenes of Cross River State, including Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, a member of the House of Representatives, Legor Idagbo, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo amongst others, have applauded Governor Ben Ayade for aspiring to become Nigeria’s next president, saying he is tailor-made for the country’s topmost office.

Ita-Giwa said that she believed that “Ayade has the charisma and enough sagacity to effectively run the country”.

The frontline politician, who stated this n a statement, added that the governor’s performance in the state would mop stand him in good stead to clinch the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ultimately become Nigeria’s president.

She also used the opportunity to thank the governor for keeping his promise to return power to the Southern senatorial district of the state with the emergence of Senator Bassey Otu as the consensus candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

According to her, Ayade’s “endorsement of Senator Abasi Otu’s governorship aspiration is universally acknowledged as sound by all true patriots in Cross River State. Indeed, it is widely believed that Otu’s candidacy will ensure victory for the APC in the state.

“My prayer is that the sagacity and charisma you have displayed in the governance of our state will stand you in good stead in your quest for the presidency of Nigeria”





On his part, Idagbo explained that his support for the Ayade as he strived to become the country’s next President is based on the Governor’s performance in Cross River.

“We believe in him because of what he has done in Cross River State with the limited resources at his disposal. He has done so much by industrialising Cross River State.

“ He is people-friendly and caring. We believe that once he ascends the presidency he will take the country to unbelievable heights. So we are fully behind him and we are proud of him,” he said.

Speaking in a similar vein, Senator Bassey Otu said Ayade is more than deserving to take a shot at the presidency.

This, according to him, is because “he has turned Cross River State around. He has decoupled the state from a mono-economy to an industrial economy that is sustainable”.

For Ugbo, “Ayade richly deserves it and is eminently qualified to aspire to the highest office of the land. He has a broader vision than the state,

“Ayade is a man of the people, we all like him and are praying for him to become our next president”.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE