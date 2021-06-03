Union suspends supply of onion to South-East over insecurity

By Olakunle Maruf | Sokoto 
THE National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria has suspended the supply of onions to the southeastern part of the country, pending when the security of the area will be guaranteed. 

National president of the association, Alhaji Aliyu Isa Maitasamu, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in his office on Tuesday. 

The association also said it lost goods worth about N2.4 billion to fire incident at a storage facility in Sokoto. 

Aliyu said the association took the decision as a form of protest and called on both the federal and state governments to improve on security in the state and the country. 

He said not less than two truckloads of onions worth over N13 million were hijacked by hoodlums in Imo State as he appealed to the government to dialogue with members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPoB) and other agitators across the country.

 

