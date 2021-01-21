UNILAG set to host world scholars for repositioning drive

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, will tomorrow, Friday, host some world-class scholars and educators including a former advisor to two former British Prime Ministers, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, on Policy and Strategy, Ms Cat Tully.

The experts and school administrators are to discuss how to effectively reposition academic institutions, particularly at the tertiary level, for future relevance in the global market.

Ms Tully, who is the founder of the UK-based School of International Futures, will lead the webinar which is planned for UNILAG management team, deans, departmental heads and directors of various programmes and centres.

Among other scholars to feature at the event are former Scottish Minister for Further and Higher Education, and now Head of Internationalisation at the University of Dundee, Scotland, Ms Wendy Alexander as well as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Strategy and Internationalisation of Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Professor Hester Klopper.

Topics for discussion at the webinar, which is being facilitated by the university’s Office of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects (IRPP), include “Using Futures Thinking to Reposition for Relevance,” “Strategic Initiatives and Internationalisation,” and “Building a Global Community of Shared Future.”

Confirming the readiness of UNILAG for the webinar, IRPP’s Acting Director, Dr. Ismail Ibraheem, said the webinar is part of the Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe-led management’s efforts towards repositioning UNILAG for global relevance and impacts even amidst the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university in charge of Development Services, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, would be the host.

