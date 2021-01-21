Ex-IGP Gambo is dead, Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari expresses sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police whose transition was announced Thursday evening.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said while conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the President described the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman,” adding that “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength.”

“May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss,” President Buhari prayed.

