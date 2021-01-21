Buhari mourns late Joe Erico

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is saddened to learn of the passing of former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joe Erico.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja, on Thursday, while commiserating with the family of the legendary player and tactician, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the President averred that the nation will forever remember him for his tireless devotion to duty, ensuring victory for Nigeria when it mattered most in football.

President Buhari expressed the belief that Coach Erico’s guidance as a veteran would have availed much for the Nigerian football community, but it pleased his Maker to call him home at such a time.

The President prayed almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and divine comfort for family, friends, associates, and everyone who came in contact with the talented sportsman.

