Unilag medical scientist wins ISN 2020 Award

ABIOLA Fashina, a medical laboratory scientist and staff at the University of Lagos Medical Centre, has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award.

Speaking at the award presentation event, in Lagos, recently, the Executive Director of ISN Products Nigeria Limited, organisers of the award, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, explained that the award was part of the company’s efforts in promoting and rewarding excellence among medical laboratory scientists for their active role in the health sector.

According to Ofungwu, the place of medical laboratory scientists in the health care sector could not have been more significant given their contribution to saving lives amidst the rampaging effect of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“For us at ISN, we believe that proper and adequate care is only as good as the accuracy of the diagnosis that the patient receives and the responsibility of that diagnosis is largely borne by the medical laboratory scientists,” he added.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner of the maiden edition of the award, Fashina applauded the management of the company for its commitment to quality medical science practice.

This, he added, the company had demonstrated through the recognition given to practitioners via the initiative. He further charged other laboratory scientists to keep working hard and ensuring a quality standard of practice.

As winner of the inaugural edition of the award, Fashina would receive a cash prize of N1 million, a capacity development training and a donation of medical lab equipment/reagents worth N1 million to the laboratory or hospital where he works.

