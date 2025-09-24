UNGA 2025: Nigeria, Namibia to deepen ties

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Namibia have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries.

This was the outcome of a courtesy visit by Namibian President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, to Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

NAN reports that Shettima is representing President Bola Tinubu at the assembly and will deliver Nigeria’s national statement on his behalf.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia’s first female president, who assumed office on March 21, praised Nigeria’s historic role in supporting her country before independence. She also commended the contributions of Nigerian diplomats to Namibia’s governance and national life.

The Namibian leader said she considered it important to meet Shettima at UNGA.

“I will still find time to pay a visit to Nigeria, to introduce myself to the President,” she promised.

In his response, Shettima expressed appreciation for the courtesy visit and wished Nandi-Ndaitwah a successful tenure. He stressed the need to elevate Nigeria-Namibia relations to a higher level.

The meeting was attended by diplomats and officials from both countries, including Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa.

In a related development, Shettima held a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Gates Foundation, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Suzman.

Shettima commended the foundation for its investments in Nigeria’s health sector, agriculture, financial services, and gender empowerment initiatives.

“In Gates Foundation, we have a partner that we trust and believe in. If all high network individuals can even make half of Bill Gates investments, this world will be a better place to live in,” he said.

He added that the Tinubu administration is targeting annual economic growth rates of at least seven per cent.

“We have to surpass the population growth rates anchored on microeconomic stability, improved productivity, investment in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and education,” he said.

The Minister of Education, Alausa, also sought the foundation’s support in technical areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and foundational education.

“I have met with your representatives in Africa and they said the initial focus over the years had been on child, nutrition but not in education.

“But now, I think there is more focus on education.

“I am seeking for more of your support in foundational education. We don’t have that much support at all,” the minister said.

Responding, Suzman pledged greater investment in human capital development, health, education, and digital inclusion. He described Nigeria as one of the Gates Foundation’s strongest partners in Africa.

“Nigeria is really one of our strongest partners on the continent of Africa.

“I am really looking forward to hear from you about where and how we might be more helpful and also just to assure you of our continued support.

“We just signed a new grants with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support some of the works around that, and we are very encouraged by your broader efforts,” Suzman said.

Other members of the delegation included Mr Rodger Voorhies, President of the Global Growth and Opportunity Division; Mr Uche Amaonwu, Director of Nigeria Country Office, Global Development; and Dr Paulin Basinga, Director for Africa.

