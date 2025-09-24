National Library project: Donations not politically motivated – Tinubu’s wife

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has dismissed claims that her 65th birthday fundraising initiative for the completion of the National Library is politically motivated.

Dismissing the claims through her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, Tinubu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that her decision was inspired by the role libraries played in her life as a teacher.

“What is wrong in doing well or trying to build our country? If I could assist the post war building process in Liberia by donating the Oluremi Tinubu Elementary and Junior Secondary School in Monte Serrado County in Liberia, what is wrong in drawing attention to some of the areas of need in our beloved Nation.

“This is not the first time I have raised funds for causes close to my heart. For my 45th birthday, I raised ₦50 million to complete the National Sickle Cell Foundation Centre, which has since become fully operational.

“During my 50th birthday, I raised ₦200 million for the New Era Foundation and other charities.

“I have played my part in this project, and believe Nigerians can raise the funds needed to complete the library. This is not just a project but a national treasure that will serve generations to come,” she said.

The First Lady explained that the fundraising account will remain open until December 2025, with ₦20.7 billion already donated towards the project. She clarified that the account is managed by the government through the Ministry of Education and the National Library.

According to her, the signatories are the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and the Chief Librarian, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi. She emphasised that her role is only to mobilise support for the project.

She, “The New Frontier, Gebran Kalil Gebran, a Lebanese Writer, Poet, Philosopher, and Artist, in his 1925 Essay wrote, ‘Are you a politician, asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one, asking what you can do for your country? If you are the first, then you are a parasite; if the second, then you are an oasis in a desert.

“That is why if we take our baby steps well, before long, things will begin to shape up for our country.

“We all have to rise up, play our parts in the building process. A grain of sand and a drop of water make a mighty ocean.”

The National Library project, initiated in 1981, has faced decades of funding delays, with its budget rising from ₦8.2 billion in 1981 to ₦23 billion in 2023.

