Nigeria commits to strengthening community health systems in Africa

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening community health systems in Africa, recognising the pivotal role Community Health Workers (CHWs) play in achieving health goals.

Speaking at the Africa CDC 2nd Taskforce Meeting of the Community Health Continental Coordination Mechanism (CCM) Principals at the UNICEF Headquarters in New York, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, stressed the importance of CHWs.

He said, “For Nigeria, and indeed the rest of Africa, this initiative is more than a policy; it is a lifeline for millions of families in rural and underserved communities.

“By investing in CHWs, we are investing in prevention, early detection, maternal and child health, and in stronger systems that can withstand emerging public health threats.”

The Minister further highlighted the need to support CHWs, stating, “CHWs are the bridge to Universal Health Coverage. We should expand training facilities for them in our different countries, professionalise their work, create a path for career progression, and fully integrate them into our health system.”

Salako’s remarks underscored the significance of the African Union’s 2017 decision to prioritise the recruitment, training, and integration of CHWs, as well as the launch of the CCM in November 2023, which created a continental platform for coordination, accountability, and shared learning.

This framework has enabled Member States to work together towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and strengthening health systems.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the African Union Commission, Africa CDC, UNICEF, and other development partners for their steadfast support in promoting community health in Africa.

He noted that collective efforts would be crucial in ensuring the success of CHW initiatives and ultimately improving the health outcomes of millions of people across the continent.

Salako also urged participants to remain focused on translating commitments into tangible results, stressing that the future of community health in Africa depends on shared resolve, collaboration, and action.

“The future of community health in Africa depends on our shared resolve, collaboration, and action,” he concluded, setting the tone for a productive and outcome-driven discussion.

