UNEP Report on Ogoni: HYPREP marks 11th anniversary, promises quality implementation

Dr Ferdinand Giadom, the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has promised quality implementation of the UNEP Report on Ogoni, as HYPREP marks the 11th anniversary of the submission of the report to the Government of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Kpoobari Nafo, Head, Communications Unit, HYPREP, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Giadom stated that, “As we commemorate the eleventh anniversary of the submission of the report to the Federal Government of Nigeria, we make bold to say that we have made modest progress in delivering in the areas of remediation, provision of potable water, livelihood training and health impact study. We commit to quality implementation of the UNEP report as we mark the eleventh anniversary of its submission to the Government of Nigeria.

“The renewed vigour to implement the UNEP report even beyond the recommendations of the report as evidently manifest in the Ogoni Power Project to link the area to the national grid is brought about by the support and love of the Honourable Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, whose coming to the project has re-engineered such legacy projects of HYPREP like the construction of the Centre of Excellence in Environmental Restoration and the Specialist Hospital. We pledge our loyalty to the leadership and dream of the Honourable Minister of Environment, Barr. Abdullahi to making the Ogoni Clean-up Project a reality.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“To our sponsors and partners – the Joint Venture Partners, UNEP, NOSDRA, NUPRC, the Ogoni Community, Civil Society Organisations, etc we are grateful for the support we have enjoyed from you on this journey to remediating the environment and restoring the livelihood of the Ogoni people.

“In the coming days we will roll out more projects as the procurement processes for them are being concluded. We know you expect much from us and rightly so and that is why we work daily to implement the UNEP report in a sustainable manner.”

It will be recalled that 11 years ago, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) released its Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland in August 2011. The report was commissioned by and delivered to the Federal Government of Nigeria. It makes recommendations to the government, the oil and gas industry and communities to begin a comprehensive cleanup of Ogoniland, restore polluted environments and put an end to all forms of ongoing oil contamination in the region.

In 2016, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) was set up with the mandate to REMEDIATE THE ENVIRONMENT AND RESTORE THE LIVELIHOOD OF THE PEOPLE.

HYPREP commenced preliminary remediation activities in early 2018, almost eight years after the report was submitted.

The UNEP report highlighted significant environmental impacts from oil pollution in parts of Ogoniland relating to a variety of causes. Their report also calls for a coordinated effort between government, oil and gas companies and communities to bring an end to all forms of oil contamination in Ogoniland.

However, there have been criticisms from various quarters including residents and civil society organisation over the speed of execution of the project over the years HYPREP began operations in Ogoniland.