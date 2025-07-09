UK introduces digital eVisas for Nigerian students, workers

The United Kingdom has announced a major change to its immigration process for Nigerians, as most applicants for study and work visas will begin receiving digital eVisas instead of the traditional visa vignette stickers in their passports.

Starting from 15 July 2025, Nigerians applying for UK study or work visas will receive a secure online eVisa—an electronic record of their immigration status—marking another significant step in the UK government’s transition to a fully digital immigration system.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Onyinye Madu for the Communications Office of the British High Commission.

Under the new system, successful applicants will no longer need to wait for a visa sticker to be affixed to their passports. However, they will still be required to attend a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to submit their biometrics as part of the application process.

The statement noted that once approved, applicants will receive an email with instructions on how to create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account to access their eVisa.

Speaking on the development, Gill Lever OBE, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission in Abuja, said the move would make travelling to the UK easier and faster for Nigerians.

“This is a further big step towards a fully digital UK immigration system, making the process more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families,” Lever said.

However, the change does not yet apply to all visa categories. Dependants—such as spouses or children of students and workers—and applicants for other visa types, including standard visitor visas, will still receive physical visa stickers in their passports.

The British High Commission also clarified that eVisas have already replaced Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) for individuals granted leave for more than six months.

With a UKVI account, customers can use the “View and Prove” service to securely share their immigration status with employers, landlords (in England), and other third parties.

To benefit from the new system, applicants must submit their applications through the official gov.uk website, attend a VAC to provide biometrics, and—where applicable—retain their passports while awaiting a decision, if no vignette is required.

Applications submitted before 15 July 2025 will continue to be processed under the current system, including the issuance of visa stickers.

The UK government says this shift is part of broader efforts to modernise its borders and make international travel smoother for genuine travellers.

