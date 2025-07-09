What changes in US visa policy for Nigerians

The United States of America (USA) has introduced a new visa policy for Nigerian citizens, effective July 8, 2025.

Tribune Online reports that the update brings significant adjustments to the terms and conditions of non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians, with implications for both frequent travelers and first-time applicants.

As the US, under President Donald Trump, continues tightening its immigration policy among others, Tribune Online takes a look at what changes and how they affect Nigerians.

Shorter Validity and Single Entry Now in Effect

Under the revised policy, most Nigerian applicants will now receive visas valid for only three months and restricted to a single entry.

This represents a sharp departure from the previous practice, where many Nigerians were issued multiple-entry visas lasting two to five years.

The change is expected to affect a wide category of travelers, including students, tourists, and business visitors.

Policy Based on Reciprocity

The U.S. government explained that the decision stems from its global visa reciprocity policy. This means that the treatment Nigerian citizens receive when applying for U.S. visas will now reflect how Nigeria treats U.S. citizens seeking entry into the country.

According to the U.S. Department of State, this policy is not static and will continue to evolve based on mutual diplomatic arrangements and visa conditions in both countries.

Existing Visas Remain Valid

For Nigerian citizens who currently hold valid U.S. non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, there is no cause for concern.

These visas remain valid under the terms with which they were originally issued and are not affected by the new rules.

Why the Change?

The U.S. government pointed to a number of global standards it considers essential for visa issuance. These include the security of travel documents, mechanisms to monitor and reduce visa overstays, and the sharing of relevant security or criminal information between countries.

The aim, according to U.S. authorities, is to protect the integrity of the immigration system while promoting safe and lawful travel.

Ongoing Engagement with Nigerian Authorities

Officials at the U.S. Mission in Nigeria confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the Nigerian government.

According to the US government, the focus is to ensure that Nigeria meets the benchmarks required for a more flexible visa arrangement in the future. The current policy, they said, is subject to periodic review and could change again depending on progress made.

Guidance for Nigerian Travelers

Nigerians planning to travel to the U.S. are advised to carefully adhere to the conditions of their visas, ensure the authenticity of their documents, and avoid actions such as overstaying or providing false information.

U.S. officials reiterated that the policy update is not targeted specifically at Nigerians but is part of a broader effort to standardize global visa practices in line with national security interests.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE