Constitution review: Why we back state, LG creation in Benue Zone C — Reps

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese on Wednesday, revealed reasons for creation of new state and local governments (LG) in Benue State Zone C.

Speaking in Abuja during a media chat ahead of the Constitutional Review Public Hearing for North Central B, Hon. Agbese said this move will bring governance closer to the people, enhance service delivery, increase economic opportunities and promote accountability and transparency at the grassroots level.

Agbese who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, reiterated his support for the creation of Apa State and the establishment of new local government areas in Enone, including Avovo, Ari and Ufia out of Ado; Okam and Owukpa LGAs from Ogbadibo and Edumoga Ehaje and Edumoga Itso LGAs from Okpokwu.

According to him, these initiatives will unlock the vast potential of the constituency, ensuring governance is more responsive to the needs of the people.

“By creating new local governments and Apa State, we can bridge the gap between our people and governance, ensuring that they receive the attention and resources they deserve,” he said.

“When you have local governments that are closer to the people, you have more effective governance. The people would have more access to their leaders, and this would lead to more responsive governance,” he explained.

On the creation of Apa State, Rep. Agbese said it would provide a platform for accelerated development, allowing the region to address its unique challenges and opportunities with autonomy and resources.

“Apa State would be a catalyst for growth and development in our region. We have the human and natural resources, and with the creation of Apa State, we would be able to unlock our full potential.

“Historically, our region has been marginalised in terms of resource allocation and infrastructural development. Apa State would provide a platform for accelerated development, allowing us to address our unique challenges and opportunities with the autonomy and resources that come with statehood,” he said.

When asked about the potential challenges, Rep. Agbese acknowledged that there might be some hurdles, but he was optimistic that they could be overcome.

“We are not naive to the challenges that come with creating new states and local governments. But I believe that with determination, hard work, and the support of the people, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for our region,” he said.

Rep. Agbese urged his fellow citizens, community leaders, traditional institutions, and all stakeholders to support this noble initiative.

“Let us seize this moment of constitutional review to reshape our future and ensure that our constituency gets the attention and resources it deserves,” he said.