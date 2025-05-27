UI names admin block after late Prof Onabamiro

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has named its administrative block at the Postgraduate College after renowned scientist and policy formulator, Prof. Sanya Onabamiro, in recognition of his immense contribution to the education sector, forty years after his demise.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, at the epoch-making event in Ibadan on Tuesday, stated that Onabamiro’s research on guinea-worm distinguished him among his peers in the sector.

Adebowale said, “The decision of the management to name the administrative building of the Postgraduate College after him is in recognition of his contribution to the education sector.”

Speaking in the same vein, former President Olusegun Obasanjo lauded the decision of the management of the institution to name the administrative block after Prof. Onabamiro, whom he described as an icon.

“I thank the University of Ibadan for naming the administrative building after Prof. Onabamiro.

“In our culture, we never forget our source; a river that forgets its source will dry up. Whatever you are, you should continue to nourish your background and appreciate it.

“Professor Onabamiro has left a remarkable legacy that should never be forgotten. Coming here today and naming this building after him, and working together with the university authority and the family, I believe, is what he deserves.

“Sweet is the memory of the righteous, so the Bible says. I will say, sweet is the memory of the diligent and the righteous. Professor Onabamiro was diligent, and from what you have read and heard, he was righteous. May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, lauded Prof. Onabamiro’s contribution to the education sector.

“The academic world recognises his contribution to the sector, especially in the area of research, hence his research on guinea-worm is named after him in a journal.

“Also, his name will never be forgotten for the pivotal role that he played in the formulation of the policy of compulsory education in the Western region.”

Earlier in her welcome address, one of his children, Mrs Enitan Onabamiro, described her late father as a great family man who was brilliant and committed to excellence.

“He was someone that pursued excellence all through his life. He was a great scientist, author, proficient writer and politician. He served as Minister of Education and Agriculture, shaped policies in education, and was versatile.

“At the end of his life, he was someone who had left a great legacy in the name of Onabamiro.

“It is not too surprising that the University of Ibadan, even though it has taken 40 years, has deemed it fit to recognise his achievements and to place his name on a building so that future generations may know who he is.”

She said the family would continue to work tirelessly to uphold the legacy of their patriarch.

She noted that her father was a proponent of the use of the mother language (Yoruba) as a means of communicating with children at home.

“My father forbade us from speaking English. I was not allowed to utter a word of English at home. In school, we were taught English, but if we got home, we dared not speak English in our house. My father believed so much in the efficacy of the Yoruba language.

“If that policy can be revived, it will benefit us greatly. If you know your mother tongue, you will know your culture and your history, and your values cannot be compromised.”

